Sports: Volleyball races taking shape

Henderson County volleyball teams have less than two weeks to prove their playoff mettle, with playoffs starting at the end of October.
Malakoff's hopes took a hit recently, with three losses in four matches through games played on Tuesday. Coming into this weekend, Coach Jane Harlow's Tigers were 5-5 in District after losing to Blooming Grove 3-2 at home. Malakoff dropped the final set 15-13 to fall just short in the back-and-forth match. The Lady Tigers had battled hard to close out the Lady Lions in the fourth set, before falling 27-25.
The win was the third straight for Blooming Grove who are now knotted with Malakoff in a tie for fourth place, with four teams making the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Eustace continues to roll, taking two straight wins to go 8-2 in Class 3A District 18, placing them second, one game behind Scurry Rosser. Both of Eustace's losses came to the district leader.
Malakoff visits Eustace on Tuesday in a match it needs to win to make a playoff charge. Eustace beat Malakoff 3-1 in September.
The Lady Tigers finish with Rice on the road and Palmer at home Oct. 25.
Like Eustace, the Brownsboro Bearettes are a strong second in their district heading down the home stretch. They ran their record to 6-2 in Class 4A District 16, by sweeping Athens Oct. 7.
Tuesday was on off day, before a tough stretch with Lindale, Van and the district leader Canton.
In Class AA, Cross Roads will get an automatic playoff bid due to being in a district where only four schools compete in volleyball. Cross Roads lost a district match 3-0 to Frankston on Tuesday. Frankston stopped the Lady Cats in the Cross Roads Gym, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-23.
Cross Roads has Cayuga coming for a match on Tuesday.
