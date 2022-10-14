Sports: Volleyball races taking shape

Volleyball playoffs start in two weeks and some spots are yet to be decided.

Henderson County volleyball teams have less than two weeks to prove their playoff mettle, with playoffs starting at the end of October.

Malakoff's hopes took a hit recently, with three losses in four matches through games played on Tuesday. Coming into this weekend, Coach Jane Harlow's Tigers were 5-5 in District after losing to Blooming Grove 3-2 at home. Malakoff dropped the final set 15-13 to fall just short in the back-and-forth match. The Lady Tigers had battled hard to close out the Lady Lions in the fourth set, before falling 27-25.

The win was the third straight for Blooming Grove who are now knotted with Malakoff in a tie for fourth place, with four teams making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Eustace continues to roll, taking two straight wins to go 8-2 in Class 3A District 18, placing them second, one game behind Scurry Rosser. Both of Eustace's losses came to the district leader.

Malakoff visits Eustace on Tuesday in a match it needs to win to make a playoff charge. Eustace beat Malakoff 3-1 in September.

The Lady Tigers finish with Rice on the road and Palmer at home Oct. 25.

Like Eustace, the Brownsboro Bearettes are a strong second in their district heading down the home stretch. They ran their record to 6-2 in Class 4A District 16, by sweeping Athens Oct. 7.

Tuesday was on off day, before a tough stretch with Lindale, Van and the district leader Canton.

In Class AA, Cross Roads will get an automatic playoff bid due to being in a district where only four schools compete in volleyball. Cross Roads lost a district match 3-0 to Frankston on Tuesday. Frankston stopped the Lady Cats in the Cross Roads Gym, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-23.

Cross Roads has Cayuga coming for a match on Tuesday.

