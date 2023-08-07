Sports: Volleyball openers looming

Volleyball action will be jumping in the coming weeks as teams have their openers and upcoming tournament action on the schedule.
Athens, coached by Kayla Monus, determined improve on last year’s record, travel to Mildred, Tuesday, with a 6:30 start time. Mildred was 3rd in their district last year, behind Scurry-Rosser and Eustace.
Brownsboro, led by Anna Cleere will host Mineola, starting at 5:30 p.m.. Te Bearettes were a playoff team last year, with a third place finish and a 23-11 overall record. They won the bi-district playoff series with North Lamar before falling to powerful Farmersville.
Cross Roads, which had clear sailing to the 2A playoffs has Oakwood coming on Tuesday. The LadyCats were 25-16 last season.
Eustace, who had an excellent season under Tosha Spain, coming home after coaching at Trinity Valley Community College will be at home Tuesday against Grand Saline. The Lady Bulldogs finished second in district with a 12-2 mark. Overall, Eustace went 24-10.
Kemp, 9-17 last year is on the road to Fruitvale on Tuesday, They’ll be in the Cross Roads tournament starting Thursday.
Mabank just missed the playoffs a-year-ago, finishing fifth in their district. Palestine will visit the Lady Panthers on Tuesday, with games starting at 4:30 p.m..
Malakoff notched a 22-18 record last season and their 7-7 district mark was good enough for fourth place and a trip to the playoffs. Grandview eliminated them en-route to a 33-9 season mark.
Trinidad is scheduled to begin play in September.
