Sports: Van overcomes Brownsboro

At Mal Fowler field in Van, the Brownsboro Bears and Van Vandals fought for the Kickapoo Creek Rivalry Matchup. The Vandals won 41-21.
Head Bear Coach Lance Connot said, "We played good defense in the first half. Losing two balls in the kicking game and having too many drops will kill you playing in this district.”
The first half started off with strong defensive efforts by both teams. The Bears finally had a 65-yard drive that ended up in six points. On fourth down and goal, from the five, Jaxyn Rogers hit Vincent Chancellor for the touchdown pass. Chris Sosa kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Brownsboro lead. This ended the first quarter.
The Bears defense made Van punt on each of their first three possessions. However, on the Vandals fourth possession they drove it 60 yards to tie up the game 7-7, with 5:55 to go in the half. Jaxon Moffatt threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Bradshaw. Bradshaw kicked the pat.
The Vandals recovered the onside kick and scored another touchdown with 2:31 to go in the half. Bradshaw ran in the touchdown from the nine-yard line. Bradshaw extended the lead to 14-7 on the extra point kick.
The Bears made one more drive into Van territory. Tremendous efforts by both teams kept the score at 14-7, in favor of the Vandals.
Halftime was enjoyable, with two fine bands. The Blue Pride might have had the edge, and the Golden Girls really put on a show.
The second half started with Van recovering a pooch kick. With only 35 yards to negotiate, the Bears defense bowed their neck and forced a change of possession.
Van intercepted a pass on the next Bear possession. With the help of multiple penalties, the Vandals took it down to the Brownsboro two-yard line. Garrett Florey took it the rest of the way, and the Vandals had a 20-7 lead.
After stopping the Bears in Van territory, the Vandals ran a little play action pass from Moffiet to Easton Hinch, for a 54 yard touchdown pass. Bradshaw kicked the pat, and Van led 27-7.
Brownsboro made a statement at the end of the 3rd quarter, to show there is no give up in the Bears. On a methodical nine play drive , Brownsboro scored again with the Rogers to Chancellor combination. With only ten seconds remaining in the quarter, the pass for five yards, and Sosa’s kick tightened the score to 27-14, Vandals.
On a 75-yard drive, the Vandals upped their lead to 34-14. Moffatt threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Caden Rowe. Tristan Miller kicked the extra point to extend the Van lead.
In a final last ditch effort Rogers hit Dylan Downey on a 52 yard touchdown pass. Sosa kicked the pat, and the score was reduced to 34-21.
With less than two minutes to go the Vandals added an insurance touchdown. Demarcus Stinnett ran 25 yards for the final Van touchdown. Miller added the extra point, and ran the score to 41-21.
Outstanding players for the Vandals were Bradshaw, Florey, Reed Parrish, and Cannon Rainey.
Outstanding players for the Bears were Chancellor, Levi Oliver, Tanner Ackerman, Grayson Adams, Braylon Kirkpatrick, and Micah Strickland.
The Bears (2-3;0-1) host Carthage this coming Friday. The Vandals (3-2; 1-0) go to Canton.
