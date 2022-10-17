TVCC heads women's hoops poll, Kilgore leads men
By Rich Flowers
Another basketball season is approaching and Trinity Valley Community College is again the pick to win the Region 14 crown, while Kilgore is is the unanimous choice to win the men's title.
At Media Day last week at Trinity Valley College, the rankings were revealed showing the Lady Cards a narrow choice over Blinn. The coaches vote totals gave TVCC 76 votes to Blinn's 75. TVCC got four first place votes to five for Blinn.
After the two leaders is a big dropoff to Angelina, 54, and Kilgore, 48. Last year's surprise national champion Tyler, got 46 votes. The Lady Apaches were severely depleted by graduation.
TVCC returns a major star from last year's team that earned a trip to the national tournament. Makiyah McCollister averaged 13.3 points, in 2021-2022, with 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per-game.
For the men, Kilgore got all 14 first place votes to ease into first place in the East Zone with 98 votes. Navarro was a distant second with 65, while TVCC was third with 64.
