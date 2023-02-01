Sports: TVCC volleyball adds player

Argentenian joins TVCC volleyball.

 Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo: Emma Bednarek Biasin comes to TVCC from Argentina to join the volleyball roster.
 
 TVCC welcomes new volleyball star to the Valley
By Benny Rogers
 
 
A 6-2 middle blocker out of Rosario, Buenos Aires is one of three mid-semester additions to the Lady Cardinal volleyball roster announced by head coach Aleah Hayes.
 
Emma Bednarek Biasin joins the Lady Cardinals after a successful career at Favaloro High School. She was a member of teams capturing the 2022 Metropolitan Cup and 2022 Osmita Cup.
 
“I chose TVCC for its academic and sports quality,” Biasin said. “It offers the opportunities I always have wanted.
 
“I am excited to attend TVCC because it has a nice volleyball team with a great reputation and the coaches are very good both professionally and personally.”
 
“I am thrilled to add Emma to our roster this spring, as she brings great size and experience to the team,” Hayes said. “Her time with the national team will bring IQ and knowledge. She is a great addition.

