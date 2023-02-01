Courtesy photo: Emma Bednarek Biasin comes to TVCC from Argentina to join the volleyball roster.TVCC welcomes new volleyball star to the ValleyBy Benny RogersA 6-2 middle blocker out of Rosario, Buenos Aires is one of three mid-semester additions to the Lady Cardinal volleyball roster announced by head coach Aleah Hayes.Emma Bednarek Biasin joins the Lady Cardinals after a successful career at Favaloro High School. She was a member of teams capturing the 2022 Metropolitan Cup and 2022 Osmita Cup.“I chose TVCC for its academic and sports quality,” Biasin said. “It offers the opportunities I always have wanted.“I am excited to attend TVCC because it has a nice volleyball team with a great reputation and the coaches are very good both professionally and personally.”“I am thrilled to add Emma to our roster this spring, as she brings great size and experience to the team,” Hayes said. “Her time with the national team will bring IQ and knowledge. She is a great addition.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Additional ice accumulations of a glaze to one quarter inch. * WHERE...Eastern North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue into Thursday morning. Roads are nearly impassible in some areas. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&
Sports: TVCC volleyball adds player
- Benny Rogers
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- University of Texas football coach recruits in Brownsboro
- Historic Athens: Cynthia Ann Parker – Texas woman who survived
- Athens Commission Co. celebrates 50 years
- Area cheer squads shine at State
- Athens ISD names January superlatives
- UPDATE: Missing Kemp baby found in North Carolina
- Henderson County 4-H wins youth horse judging contest
- Henderson County schools announce winter weather closings
- ‘Christmas Belles’ opens this week at HCPAC
- Athens Christian Prep to host father, daughter dance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.