Sports: TVCC splits with conference leader

Region XIV Conference-leading Bossier Parish Community College had to work to salvage a doubleheader split Wednesday afternoon (and night) against the Cardinals at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
The Cardinals surprised Cavaliers in the first game, winning 3-2. In the second, which started a little after 6 p.m. and finished around 9:10 p.m. (including a power outage delay of approximately 15 minutes), Bossier Parish escaped with a 5-4 win in 10 innings.
With the split, the Cardinals improved to 26-22 on the season and 7-7 in conference. Bossier Parish dropped to 32-12 and 13-3.
Trinity Valley has won seven of its last 10 games.
TVCC stats after 46 games. (does not include Wednesday results)
The Lady Cards have scored 242 runs on 369 hits on the season> Their 30 home runs are well below the league leader, Paris, with 65 round-trippers.
The TVCC team batting average is .308. Navarro leads in that category, with 353.
In pitching, the Lady Cards have posted an earned run average of 3.63. Walks have been a problem, with 140 free passes given in 291 innings,. They’ve fanned 202 batters. TVCC hurlers have surrendered 36 home runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.