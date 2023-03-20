Sports: TVCC softball opens conference, Wednesday

The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals softball team swings into their conference schedule on Wednesday with a visit to Bossier Parish.
The Lady Cards, under coach Maria Winn-Ratliff have had a busy winter, posting a 17-15 record against an array of opponents. Ratliff enters the week only five career wins short of 750.
TVCC plays a road double header against Paris on Saturday, then returns home for a 1 p.m.,/ 3p.m. double header against Blinn at Drumgoole Field in Cain Park.
Bossier has the best record of any of the East Zone teams in non-conference, with 19 wins and 9 losses. Paris is 17-9 and has been hot, winning nine of ten,
Both Bossier and Paris have already notched Zone wins and are 3-1.
Bossier has been the highest scoring team in the Zone, with 219 runs scored. Trinity Valley has plated 176 runs, despite more hits than Bossier. Bossier leads the conference with 44 home runs, while TVCC has 22.
TVCC rates among the better teams in the Zone in pitching, with an earned run average of 3.32. Walks have been a problem, with 100 in 206 innings pitched.
Conference games extend through mid-April.
