Sports: TVCC softball game by game results

2023 TVCC SOFTBALL
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
L at Hill 9-5
W at Hill 8-2
L at Temple 7-6
L at Temple 7-4
W North Central Texas (at Mesquite) 5-3
W North Central Texas (at Mesquite) 2-1
W Coastal Bend 6-2
W Coastal Bend 11-2
L at McLennan 2-0
L at McLennan 4-1
W Hill 3-1
W Hill 4-1
L at Vernon 5-4
W at Vernon 19-9
L Vernon (at Mesquite) 5-1
W Vernon (at Mesquite) 10-2
W at Angelina 4-1
L Grayson (at Lufkin) 3-0
W NE Oklahoma (at Lufkin) 7-2
L at Angelina 4-2
Season Record: 11-9
Conference Record: 0-0
