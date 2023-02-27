Sports: TVCC softball game by game results

The Trinity Valley Lady Cards softball team is practicing to hit high gear when conference play begins this week.

 Rich Flowers

2023 TVCC SOFTBALL

GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS

L at Hill 9-5

W at Hill 8-2

L at Temple 7-6

L at Temple 7-4

W North Central Texas (at Mesquite) 5-3

W North Central Texas (at Mesquite) 2-1

W Coastal Bend 6-2

W Coastal Bend 11-2

L at McLennan 2-0

L at McLennan 4-1

W Hill 3-1

W Hill 4-1

L at Vernon 5-4

W at Vernon 19-9

L Vernon (at Mesquite) 5-1

W Vernon (at Mesquite) 10-2

W at Angelina 4-1

L Grayson (at Lufkin) 3-0

W NE Oklahoma (at Lufkin) 7-2

L at Angelina 4-2

Season Record: 11-9

Conference Record: 0-0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you