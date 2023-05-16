The 2023 softball season ended for the Cardinals Monday afternoon in Bossier City, La.
The Cardinals suffered a 1-0 loss to San Jacinto to bow out of the Region XIV Tournament, closing the season with a 33-29 record. The 33 wins matched a school record for wins in a season, equaling the total in 2013 and 2021.
The Cardinals set a school record for number of games played in a season with 62. The previous record was 60 in 2013.
Runs were hard to come by in Monday’s loss. Both teams had five hits each. San Jacinto, which fell 6-0 to the Cardinals in the tournament opener Friday, managed to bring a run across the plate in the top of the third inning. That was it.
Rawnie Weststrate had two hits for the Cardinals in three plate appearances, both singles.
Getting one hit each were Halle Post, Rosemary Rivera and Emily Alvarez.
Nicole Stuhr went four and-two-third innings in the circle for the Cardinals. Weststrate finished the game, striking out two.
The Cardinals committed two errors.
Angelina won the regional championship.
