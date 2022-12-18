Sports: TVCC scores late to stop Seward upset bid

The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cards pulled out of a tough road game with Seward County and created some daylight Saturday, in a 70-62 win.
TVCC entered the final game of the Seward County Christmas Classic ranked No.6 in the nation. The win gives them a 14-1 record, while the Lady Saints dropped to 8-5.
TVCC entered the fourth quarter down 49-47 but took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Briana Peguero with 3:22 remaining. Peguero, who came off the bench was 0-7 from the field but hit all four of her free throws.
Destiny McDowell led TVCC with 31 points and also pulled 18 rebounds. Aside from McDowell, who was 12-15 from the field, the Cards had a cold shooting night in Liberal, Kansas. TVCC shot 32% for the game and was only 2 of 11 from three-point range.
Kylee Hunt and Halima Salat led Seward County with 15 points each. Hunt hit 6 of 12 from the field.
Seward hit 36.7 from the field and 92.9% from the free throw line, to 69% for TVCC.
Rebounds made the difference for the Cards, who pulled 51 boards to 34 for the Lady Saints.
