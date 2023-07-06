Sports: TVCC picked second in Texas Football

Junior College football has proven hard to prognosticate through the years because coaches don’t really know who’ll be on the roster come the opening kickoff.
That was the case last year as Trinity Valley Community College Coach Sherard Poteete had to practically rebuild his team at the last minute heading into the season opener. Whatever he did worked well enough to win the regular season Southwest Junior College Football Conference title and earn a bowl trip.
This season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football figures the Cards to be a strong contender. “Neither I, nor any coach knows how 2023 will go with so many talented teams in the SWJCFC,” wrote Craig Hague, for DCTF.
With that said, the magazine’s projected order of finish is:
1. Kilgore
2. TVCC
3. Navarro
4. New Mexico Military Institute
5. Blinn
6. Tyler
7. Cisco
8. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Texas Football sees Kilgore’s stout defense paving the way to conference crown, but questions arise on the offensive side.
“The Rangers’ offense will need to limit turnovers to have a shot at the national title.”
Trinity Valley recruits well and is usually picked in the upper echelon of the SWJCFC, This year is no exception as Texas Football says, “It’s never wise to doubt Cardinal head coach Sherard Poteete. They’ll be a threat to compete.”
TVCC swept their seven conference games last year.
Poteete took the wheel at TVCC after the 2017 season. The 17th in the long line of Cardinal Coaches, Poteete was Cards offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2016.
For another contender, you can stay on Highway 31 and head west to Navarro. The Bulldogs lost a 29-23 thriller to the Cards last October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.