The Trinity Valley Community College men ran into a stifling Panola defense in the second half of their home loss to Panola, Saturday.
The teams were knotted at 40 at halftime, before the Ponies galloped to an 83-61 win.
Panola's Marcus Green led the scoring with 24 points. He was 6 of 9 from three-point range.
The Ponies hit nearly 52% of their shots for the afternoon.
Panola is 8-2 and leading the Region 14 East Zone, while riding a four-game wining streak. TVCC dropped to 4-6 in league play.
The Lady Cards, stayed unbeaten in the region with an 83-56 win over Panola. The Lady Cards enjoyed a 15-point halftime edge.
The Cards shot 50.7% from the field and were led by Ashanti Barnes who popped in 17 in only 23 minutes.. She was 7 for 9 from the field. Pashonnay Johnson scored 11 and Lydie Mwamba, 10. Mwanba hit five of six shots.
Trinity Valley is 5-0 in Conference and 18-1 for the year. Blinn remains tied with TVCC and is 17-1 for the year. Blinn won over Lamar State College of Port Arthur, 96-87.
