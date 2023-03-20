Sports: TVCC men exit tourney after Vincennes loss

Vincennes overpowered Trinity Valley on the boards, Monday to win their first-round game in the national tournament at Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Indiana school pulled 46 rebounds to just 26 for Cards to earn a 70-57 win. Trinity Valley hit just 30.6 from the field to 39.3% for the Trailblazers.
The Card held a 2-0 first quarter lead on free throws by Micah Clark before Vincennes drained a three pointer to give the Trailblazers their first lead.
Both offenses struggled early, with Vincennes holding only a 5-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
M.J. Leslie’s jump shot gave TVCC a brief 15-14 lead with under 3 minutes left, before Vincennes went on a run that gave them a 24-19 lead at halftime.
After intermission, the Trailblazers began to take control, moving out to a nine-point lead in the first minute of the second half. The Cards never caught up after that point.
Vincennes extended the lead to 46-35 with 11.22 left, then increased it to 15, at 53-38 with 8:10 left. The lead reached 20, with 3.56 remaining, before the Cards were able to shave a few points down the stretch.
Micah Clark led the Cards, scoring 12, while Najee Jones added 10. Caleb Johnson had 19 to spark the Trilblazers.
TVCC entered as the 18th seed in the tournament, while Vincennes was 15th.
