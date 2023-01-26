Sports: TVCC men down Bossier Parish, Lady Cards edge Tyler

Cardinals outscore Bossier Parish, Lady Cards edge Tyler
By Benny Rogers and staff reports
The Cardinals picked up a big road win Wednesday night, holding off Bossier Parish Community College for a 63-60 decision.
The win boosted the Cardinals’ season record to 5-16. They are 5-6 in Region XIV Conference. Bossier Parish fell to 11-9 and 3-7 marks.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Paris (8-13, 4-6). Game time is 4 p.m.
Makhi Dorsey led the Cardinals with 18 points. He also had seven assists.
Micah Clark and MJ Leslie netted nine points each. Leslie had three three-pointers.
Devyn Franklin led the Cardinal rebounding effort with 10.
The Cardinals led 29-28 at the half.
The two teams are scheduled to meet in a rematch at Cardinal Gym on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cards went to Tyler overcame a nine-point deficit to earn a gritty 64-63 win at Wagstaff gym.
Destinee McDowell scored the game winner with less than two seconds remaining.
TVCC led by two at the quarter and stretched it to 28-24 by halftime. Tyler roared back in the third and gained a 46-42 lead.
The Lady Cards had their biggest scoring period, 22, in the fourth and snatched the one-point win.
The win was the eighth straight for TVCC and improved their conference mark to 9-1. Tyler dropped to 7-3.
TVCC and Blinn are tied in the conference after they beat Angelina, 69-57.
