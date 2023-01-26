Sports: TVCC men down Bossier Parish, Lady Cards edge Tyler

TVCC guard Makiyah McCollister heads for goal in win over Tyler.

 Travis Tapley

 Cardinals outscore Bossier Parish, Lady Cards edge Tyler

By Benny Rogers and staff reports

The Cardinals picked up a big road win Wednesday night, holding off Bossier Parish Community College for a 63-60 decision.

The win boosted the Cardinals’ season record to 5-16. They are 5-6 in Region XIV Conference. Bossier Parish fell to 11-9 and 3-7 marks.

The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Paris (8-13, 4-6). Game time is 4 p.m.

Makhi Dorsey led the Cardinals with 18 points. He also had seven assists.

Micah Clark and MJ Leslie netted nine points each. Leslie had three three-pointers.

Devyn Franklin led the Cardinal rebounding effort with 10.

The Cardinals led 29-28 at the half.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in a rematch at Cardinal Gym on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lady Cards went to Tyler overcame a nine-point deficit to earn a gritty 64-63 win at Wagstaff gym.

Destinee McDowell scored the game winner with less than two seconds remaining.

TVCC led by two at the quarter and stretched it to 28-24 by halftime. Tyler roared back in the third and gained a 46-42 lead.

The Lady Cards had their biggest scoring period, 22, in the fourth and snatched the one-point win.

The win was the eighth straight for TVCC and improved their conference mark to 9-1. Tyler dropped to 7-3.

TVCC and Blinn are tied in the conference after they beat Angelina, 69-57.

