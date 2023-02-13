Sports: TVCC hoops teams sweep Kilgore

It was a sweet sweep for the Lady Cardinal and Cardinal basketball teams Saturday afternoon at Masters Gymnasium in Kilgore.
Both teams came away with key Region XIV Conference wins. The sixth-ranked Lady Cardinals were a 77-71 winner. The Cardinals claimed a 76-70 decision.
WOMEN’S GAME
Kaila Kelley scored 17 points to lead four Lady Cardinals in double figures.
Also scoring in double figures were Briana Peguero with 16, Abby Cater 12 and Destinee McDowell 11. Cater also had a team-high eight rebounds.
The Lady Cardinals led 36-30 at the half.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 22-2 overall and 9-1 in conference with the win.
Next up for the Lady Cardinals is Paris at home Wednesday. Action at Cardinal Gym begins at 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S GAME
The Cardinals rallied from a 42-35 deficit with a big second half. Micah Clark poured in 26 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Makhi Dorsey, Zaakir Sawyer and MJ Leslie also scored in double figures with 13, 11 and 10, respectively.
The Cardinals raised their records to 8-17 and 8-7 with the win.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be in Carthage Wednesday to play Panola at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.