Sports: TVCC hires women's hoops assistant

In filling a vacancy on her coaching staff, Precious Ivy turned to someone with head coaching experience.
Ottawa University head coach Tarniesha Scott has accepted Ivy’s offer to join the women’s basketball coaching staff at Trinity Valley Community College as assistant coach.
Scott has an overall coaching record of 203-114 and a head coaching record of 71-39.
“Coach Scott is one of the best recruits I could have landed,” said Ivy, who this past season guided the Lady Cardinals to a 34-3 record and national runner-up finish. “She will bring a passion for the game and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
“She has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share with our athletes which will help take their games to the next level. Her dedication, strategic mindset, and ability to inspire our players are invaluable assets that will elevate our coaching staff. We as a staff are excited about bring her on board and are ready to hit the ground running.”
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a prestigious program in TVCC.” Scott said. “TVCC is well known and highly respected in the basketball community. I look forward to bringing over 10 years of collegiate coaching experience to assist in continued success for the program.
“I want to thank Coach Ivy for trusting me to be a part of such a special women’s basketball program and institution. What she has done during her time at TVCC is remarkable and I look forward to working with her and the staff to continue the success of this program.”
Under Scott’s leadership, Ottawa had one of the best seasons in program history in the 2022-23 season, finishing with overall record of 18-12 and placed sixth in the KCAC with a record of 13-9. Ottawa had the most wins since 2016-17 (18), best winning percentage since 2006-07 (.600), and defeated NCAA Division II William Jewell College.
The team also set five single game school records; scoring (109), assists (32), rebounds (69), free throw percentage (1.00), and 3-pt field goal attempts (41). OU also qualified for its first KCAC Tournament semifinal game since the 2015-16 season.
Scott has coached nine all-conference players and one conference player of the year, coached and recruited two NAIA All-Americans, coached two conference championship teams, coached one Texas private school state championship team, was the first head coach to take Talladega College to the NAIA National Tournament, and helped two other teams reach the NAIA National Tournament.
Before arriving at Ottawa, Scott was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Xavier University of Louisiana from 2016 to 2020. In four years, she helped the Gold Nuggets to a record of 70-50, a 2018-19 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) regular-season championship with a conference record of 13-1, and an overall record of 23-8, and a trip to the NAIA Women’s Basketball Division I National Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.