Sports: TVCC heads west to Cisco

The winner of the Trinity Valley Community College game at Cisco can take a step forward in the Southwest Junior College Conference race, Saturday. The kickoff is at 7 p.m.
TVCC, 2-1, won its only conference game at Tyler, last week, 28-27. The Cisco Wranglers are also 2-1, but sustained a road loss to Blinn 21-13, in their only conference outing. Despite the close score, Blinn held the Wranglers' offense in check most of their Sept. 10 meeting, out-gaining them 397 to Cisco 169. They held the ball for 75 plays to only 41 for Cisco.
Cisco is piloted by a duel-threat quarterback, Christian Kaopua, who only tossed for 78 yards against Blinn, but ran for 101. No other Cisco back ran for more than six yards against the stout Buccaneers defense.
Last week, Cisco had little trouble bouncing back dropping Rezolution Prep Academy, 48-8. The Wranglers scored 12 points in each quarter of the game.
Last week Trinity Valley snatched a victory, after trailing Tyler most of the night at Rose Stadium.
A fumbled snap thwarted a 51-yard, game-winning field goal try for the Apaches.
TVCC trailed 27-14, with just over 12 minutes remaining when Channing Canada returned a kickoff 92-yards to move them within striking distance. The Cards put much of their offensive load on Quincy Thompson, who ran for 122 yards and reached the end zone twice.
Overall, TVCC has dominated the series with Cisco, but from time-to-time a thriller has emerged between the two longtime conference foes.
In the teams' previous meeting, last October, TVCC Freshman Jake Gaster drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cards a 34-31 win over Cisco. The win gave TVCC a 3-0 record on moved them at No. 4 in the nation, their highest showing in the 5-4 campaign.
