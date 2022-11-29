Sports: TVCC goes bowling this weekend

The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals have a chance to end their season on a winning note as they load up for a trip to the Midwest to play in the Game One Bowl, Sunday.
The 10th ranked 9-2 Cards will meet the No. 14 Iowa Central Tritons at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls Iowa.
The Tritons will play in their fifth-straight bowl dating back to 2018. They have won all four of the games, most recently a 35-27 win over Monroe, of New York, last season.
The Tritons the Tritons are second in the country with an average of 39.5 points per game. They've scored 49 points or more four times, with their season-high totaling 66 against Ellsworth.
Offensively, Iowa Central is led by a trio of quarterbacks Zach Marker, Justin Silverstein and Omarion Bartlett have thrown for a combined 2757 yards and 39 touchdowns in their 10 games. Marker leads receivers with 1162 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Jadon Washington leads a balanced rushing attack in which seven players have run for over 100 yards this season.
Trinity Valley was the regular season champ of Southwest Junior College Football Conference, sweeping all seven conference games. They were upset by Kilgore in the conference playoff.
Trinity Valley scores 31 points per game, 11th most in the country. They gain over 420 yards per game, mostly through their passing attack which goes for 260 yards per game.
Darion Peace was a second team all-conference choice at QB. He threw for 2146 yards and 18 touchdowns but threw 15 interceptions.
The Game One Bowl is TVCC's 24th in their history. The Game One Bowl has been played since 1978 although under a different name until this year.
Kickoff for the game will be at noon. The 16,000-seat venue is on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.
The Kilgore Rangers, who won the SWJCFS playoffs also have a bowl game this weekend. The 7th ranked Rangers play the Butler Grizzlies in the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Stadium in Commerce. Butler, of Kansas, is 7-4 and holds the No. 12 ranking.
Four SWJCFC teams made the final Top 15 rankings. Along with TVCC and Kilgore, New Mexico Military was 9th and Navarro 15th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.