Sports: TVCC football opens with Snow

Trinity Valley opens the 2023 season in Malakoff, Thursday night against Snow College, of Utah.
Snow defeated TVCC in the first game of the 2022 season, 36-14. It wasn’t just Snow the Cards had to contend with, but also a driving thunderstorm. After the loss, the Cards reeled off 8 straight wins and claimed the regular season conference title.
TVCC Coach Sherard Poteete said Snow wanted to play on a Thursday and Bruce Field was not available, leading to the game being played in the home of the Tigers.
“We’re fired up about getting the season kicked off and I’m excited about it,” Poteete said.
Snow enters the season ranked 4th in the nation, while TVCC is No. 15 on the initial poll.
The trip to Malakoff is a homecoming for TVCC quarterback Darion Peace who was a standout for the Tigers and Henderson County Offensive Player of the Year, his senior season.
