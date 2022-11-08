Sports: TVCC clamps down on NEO

Trinity Valley Community College rode a strong first half to a win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday to finish with a spotless Southwest Junior College Football Conference record.
TVCC scored both of its touchdowns in the second quarter to take the defensive struggle, at Red Robertson Field 20-7.
TVCC moves into the conference playoff as the first seed and will meet fourth seed Kilgore, at 5: 30 p.m., Saturday at Bruce Field. After the win, TVCC rose to No. 3 in the newest Junior College Football Poll.
On Saturday, Cardinals quarterback Darien Peace hit 50% of its passes against the stout Norsemen defense while the backs averaged less than three yards per rush in assembling 317 yards in total offense.
NEO led briefly after a 13-yard run by Dayron Triche with 7:52 left in the second quarter.
Peace answered with touchdown passes of 41 yards to Jared Jackson and 18 yards to Kelby Williams lead 17-3 by intermission.
The Cardinal defense stifled the Norseman ground game, holding NEO to 55 yards on 42 carries. They limited NEO quarterbacks to 9 of 26 passes for only 25 yards and intercepted three passes.
Jake Gaster made good on field goals from 41 and 39 yards for the Cards.
Elsewhere in the Conference, Kilgore routed Blinn, 51-14. The Rangers roared to a 28-0 halftime lead to put the game out of reach early for the 3-6 Buccaneers.
Navarro smashed Tyler 35-0, to end conference play with only a narrow 29-23 loss to Trinity Valley to mar their record. Navarro was the most explosive team in the league, rolling up 424 yards-per-game, the fifth highest total in the nation.
SCORING SUMMARY
TVCC - 1Q, 0:14 - Jake Gaster 41-yard field goal. 3-0
NEO - 2Q, 7:52 - Dayron Triche 13-yard run. Cole Thompson PAT good. 7-3
TVCC - 2Q, 4:57 - Darion Peace 18-yard pass to Kelby Williams. Jake Gaster PAT good. -- 10-3
TVCC - 2Q, 0:17 - Darion Peace 41-yard pass to Jared Jackson. Jake Gaster PAT good. 17-3
TVCC - 3Q, 0:29 - Jake Gaster 39-yard field goal. 20-3
