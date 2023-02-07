Sports: TVCC Cards bombard Navarro

In one of their most commanding halves of the season, TVCC scored 51 after intermission Saturday to beat Navarro, 86-71.
The visiting Cards got hot shooting off the bench with 20 from Najee Jones and 15 from Zaakir Sawyer to pull out of a 36-35 halftime deficit. TVCC shot 56.5% on the night.
They also got double figure scoring from Micah Clark, 13, Makhi Dorsey, 10, and M.J. Leslie, 10.
The Bulldogs, shot 41.1 percent were led by Braelon Bush, with 24 points. Zane Butler hit 7 of 9 shots while scoring 17.
Trinity Valley enjoyed an advantage on the boards, pulling 39 rebounds to Navarro’s 30.
The win improved TVCC to 6-7 in the East Zone, while Navarro fell to 7-5.
The Cards are at home against the Tyler Apaches, Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will visit Kilgore, Saturday at 4 p.m.
