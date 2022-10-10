Sports: TVCC alone in first after win over Blinn

The Blinn Buccaneers came to Athens bearing gifts on Saturday, as turnover played a key role in the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals win.
TVCC, now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in conference, picked off two Blinn passes, fell on a fumble and recovered a muffed punt to win 28-14.
Quarterback. Darien Peace was 26-34 for 342 yards in the win. His passes opened up the close game as TVCC scored 14 in the fourth quarter. Jared Jackson caught a 75-yard toss for the Cards final score.
TVCC will try to hold the lead, Saturday, when they travel to Corsicana to meet Navarro. The Bulldogs played a non-conference game on Saturday, beating Dallas Prime 49-0. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference and 4-2 overall. Kickoff Saturday is 3 p.m.
Elsewhere in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, Tyler surprised New Mexico Military Institute, 20-12, to knock the Broncs from a tie with TVCC for the conference lead.
Tyler dominated the game at Rose Stadium and pulled ahead to stay when quarterback Hunt Young tossed two scores in the third quarter.
NMMI is now 5-1 for the season and 3-1 in conference. The Tyler win leaves them in the thick of the race, with a 2-1 record.
Cisco edged Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 7-6, in a matchup of two teams trying to stay alive in the conference. All of the scoring came in the second quarter. NEO came up short despite rolling up 376 yards in offense.
Cisco is now 1-3 in conference, while NEO dropped to 0-4.
