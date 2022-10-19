The Southwest Junior College Football Conference clash between Trinity Valley and Kilgore, Saturday will be on the airways for national consumption.
The matchup of the longtime rivals is the week nine NJCAA Football Game of the Week on ESPN+.
Pre-game at the stadium starts at 1:35 p.m. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
The Rangers currently hold a 4-2 record. Back-to-back wins over SWJCFC conference members Tyler Junior College (41-10) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (41-0) started their season. Kilgore fell to New Mexico Military Institute (31-24) and Navarro (28-21) in consecutive weeks before shutting Cisco College out in a 34-0 win during week seven. The Rangers won a non-conference match against Southern Shreveport last week in a 65-12 rout.
Kilgore is averaging more than 370 yards per game on offense. They've been scoring at a clip of more than 35 points per game while the defense has allowed about 13 points per game. Sophomore running back Donerio Davenport leads the conference in rushing with 102.7 yards per game. He also has scored 11 touchdowns for the Rangers, after adding four last week.
Trinity Valley improved its national ranking to No. 8 in the NJCAA DI Football poll after a 29-23 win over Navarro last week. The Cardinals currently boast a five-game winning streak. The squad has dominated during this stretch, winning by an average of 29 points per game until the close contest at Navarro.
