Trinity Valley Community College stayed unbeaten in Southwest Junior College Football Conference Play on Saturday with a second half rally.
TVCC’s win, coupled with New Mexico Military Institute’s 27-24 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M puts the conference title on the line when the two teams meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Cards soared to a 24-14 over Kilgore, Saturday, after trailing 7-0 at intermission. TVCC hitched a ride on quarterback Darion Peace’s strong arm to get the win. Peace hit 28 of 41 for 320 yards.
Receiver Trent Hudson had a huge Saturday, catching 10 passes for 161 yards and a score.
Jared Jackson added 58 yards and a touchdown on five grabs.
The Cards also got another strong rushing game from Quincy Thompson who clicked for 82 yards on 11 carries.
The TVCC defense rose to the challenge of shutting down the Rangers. The defenders recorded 12 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. Lineman Daniel Williams got to the quarterback twice.
New Mexico Military Institute surged back to beat upset minded Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Saturday, 27-24.
Sophomore Quarterback Mason Myers delighted the Homecoming crowd by igniting two fourth quarter scoring drives.
NMMI is now 7-1 on the season, with a 5-1 conference record. TVCC is 6-1 with an unblemished, 5-0 conference record.
The Cards will conclude their season on Nov. 5, with a trip to NEO.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Tyler beat Cisco, 21-17. Tyler and Blinn were off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.