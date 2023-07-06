Sports: Trinidad's Womack plays in All-Star game.

Rokwon Womack’s high school multi-sports achievements now include an appearance in the Texas Six Man Coaches Association basketball game in Wichita Falls, Saturday.
Womack, who was second team all-region in basketball for the Trinidad Trojans saw action for the East team in the 6-Man Division 1 game, won by the West 69-42.
Womack has been an all-district selection in basketball and football in his Trinidad career. In December, Womack earned a spot on the All-Henderson County football team as a Trojan running back.
In track, the junior won first place in the area meet high jump, with a personal best of 6 feet 2 inches. He qualified for the regional in that event and also the 400-meter dash, where he finished fourth. The meet was conducted at Mart High School.
At the District 26-A meet, Womack also won the high jump and finished second in the 400 meters. In the long jump, he finished fourth.
In May, he competed in the high jump at the State UIL Track meet at the University of Texas in Austin.
