Sports: Trinidad's Womack headed for regional

No matter what season it is, Trinidad’s Ro’kwon Womack is a standout for the Trojan sports program.
The junior won first place in the area meet high jump, with a personal best of 6 feet 2 inches. He qualified for the regional in that event and also the 400-meter dash, where he finished fourth. The meet was conducted at Mart High School.
At the District 26-A meet, Womack also won the high jump and finished second in the 400 meters. In the long jump, he finished fourth.
Womack has been an all-district selection in basketball and football in his Trinidad career. In December, Womack earned a spot on the All-Henderson County football team as a Trojan running back.
This summer, Womack has been selected to play in the Texas Six Man Coaches Association basketball game, set for Wichita Falls this summer.
He was named second team All-Region in basketball.
