Sports: Trinidad gets first win. Malakoff pounds Bulldogs

The taste of victory was sweet for the Trinidad Trojans, Friday, as they defeated Fruitvale 55-12 in front of the home crowd.
The win is the first for the six-man crew since a 46-0 win on Nov. 1, 2020. It’s also the first for Coach Michael Warren, who took over at the start of last season.
The Trojans open district this week against the district favorite Oakwood. The website sixmanfootball.com lists Oakwood as a 45 point choice.
Malakoff only solidified its hold on a high state ranking by stopping Eustace 77-0. The Tigers struck often, early in the game and Bulldogs mistakes didn’t help their cause.
The Tigers recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff setting up Damien Jackson’s ten-yard rushing touchdown.
A couple of minutes later, a short Eustace punt put Malakoff in range again. Corey Phillips caught a 27-yard TD pass from Mike Jones to make it 14-0.
Eustace tried to get something going with a fake punt but it was thwarted by the Tigers. Soon Malakoff made it 22-0 after a one-yard TD run by Jackson and a two-point conversion by Jason Tennyson.
The 77 points is Malakoff’s biggest total of the season. Their dominance of the Bulldogs for the past two seasons has resulted in a 139-0 spread.
The Mabank Panthers and Sulphur Springs played the most competitive game involving our local teams, Friday with the visiting Wildcats winning 28-17.
It took the Sulphur Springs less than three minutes to get on the board, but Mabank answered with a quick score of its own. Thee teams traded four touchdowns in a little over one quarter, then settled in to a mostly defensive struggle.
The Wildcats held a slim lead at halftime, then added a third quarter touchdown to end the scoring for the night.
The final game involving a Henderson County school was Rio Vista’s 43-16 win over Cross Roads.
