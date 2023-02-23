On a night of heartbreaking results for Henderson County area teams in the basketball playoffs. Athens’ bi-district loss had to be the toughest.
The Hornets fell to Liberty-Eylau, 52-51, in Hallsville in game decided in the last minute. The Hornets held a one-point lead when Leopards freshman Dequane Prevo stole the ball and drove for a layup with 27 seconds left.
Athens held a 46-42 lead, but went cold on offense, only hitting one field goal the rest of the way.
The game was tight throughout, with Athens down 29-26 at the half, then rallying ti take a 38-36 lead in the fourth quarter.
Eli Perkins shot well and led the Hornets with 16 in their final outing of the season. Jaden Crane was also in double figures. Jamrion Williams dropped in 8, Jansen Harris 7 and Dwayne Minifee, 6.
Coach Clifford Thompson’s team ends their season with a 21-12 record. The Hornets had ridden a five-game winning streak at the end of district play of finish as Co-Champions with Canton.
Canton went into the playoffs as the first seed from 14-4A.
Brownsboro represented the district in the bi-district round, losing to Paris, 55-51.
In Class 3A boys, Keene beat Kemp 58-39 to end the Yellowjackets’ excellent season. Kemp finished third in District 18-3A and compiled a 20-13 record.
The Malakoff girls playoff run ended, after bi-district and area wins, with a 71-26 loss to top ranked Fairfield, in Corsicana.
Tuesday night was better for the LaPoynor Flyerettes, who eliminated nearby Frankston, 58-39, before a large crowd in Athens.
LaPoynor’s boys won Monday and are set to play their area game against Dawson, Thursday, at Navarro College in Corsicana. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.
