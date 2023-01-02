Sports: Top sports stories of 2022

Top Sports stories of 2022
The wide variety of sporting events in Henderson County supplied no shortage of excitement in 2022, with some teams in individuals rising to elite status. The following are the top stories of the year, as chosen by the Athens Daily Review sports staff.
1. The Brownsboro Bearettes clawed their way to the top of Class 4A basketball, winning the state crown in March.
Brownsboro edged Hardin-Jefferson 50-49 in the final at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Senior Mekhayia Moore was named the Class 4A state championship most valuable player for her performance. She recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds while playing all 32 minutes
. Entering the championship game, the Bearettes were considered the underdog by many. Hardin-Jefferson was ranked No. 2 in state and just knocked off undefeated and top-ranked Argyle to open the Class 4A tournament.
2. Malakoff Tigers climb to within one rung of state.
The Malakoff Tigers performed mightily in the state playoffs in 2022, with blowouts in the early rounds, followed by hard-fought wins over respected powers from West and Grandview in regionals.
Malakoff met Brock in Frisco in the state semifinal, losing 21-10. Brock was able to shut down the Malakoff offense without a score. Malakoff’s biggest play of the evening was a 93-yard punt return from Chauncey Hogg, which briefly breathed life in the Tigers’ hopes in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers finished 13-2 on the season and dominated all district selections. Coach Jamie Driskell continued his run of playoff teams, dating back to his arrival in 2009. Malakoff was 0-10 before the Driskell era bagan.
3. The TVCC Lady Cards go to the national tournament so often, it may sometimes seem routine, but the 2022 team had to battle to make it to Lubbock.
The Lady Cards lost in the quarterfinals in March after qualifying for the 29th time in 31 years. Coach Precious Ivy’s team went 27-7 on the season.
4. Is cheerleading a sport? Watch the national finals and you’ll see more non-stop action than in most on-the-field events. In April, TVCC Cheer teams traveled the national competition in Florida and bought back first place in the small-co-ed division. It was the first time TVCC had competed in this category.
TVCC added that championship to 12 others they have earned at the national level, beginning in the 80s.
In addition, the Cardette Showgirls competed in Orlando and also won a National Championship.
5. In May, the Mabank Lady Panthers swept a 4A area round series with North Lamar to advance in the State UIl softball playoffs. Mabank won 16 to 2 in the first game, then took the second game 10-0 The Lady Panthers entered the games ranked 9th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll.
6. TVCC Volleyball had its best year ever in 2022. The Lady Cards swept to the regional championship on the way to a 31-11 record. They were 16-0 in conference games. Coach Aleah Hayes was names regional coach of the year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association7. Micah Swann, an Athens High School senior won two bronze medals in the Class 4-A track and field meet in
For Swan it was a great way to cap a successful year. In November, 2021, he won first at the UIL state Cross Country meet in Round Rock. Swan covered the course in 15:42.
8. The 2022 state Cross Country meet was a good one for some area Athens. Eustace finished second in the 3A team events. Ryan Porte was their top finisher coming in 6th.
among the almost 150 starters. Jayden King came in at No. 24, while Landen Miranda and Jaden Stout were 48th and 49th respectively.
The Cross Roads girls were 11th among the Class AA teams. Junior Cassity Turner was second overall.
9. Trinity Valley football started with uncertainty, but ended as regular season champion of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. The Cards lost their opener to Snow, then ripped through seven opponents, finishing conference play unbeaten. The Cards lost in the playoffs to Kilgore, then lost a bowl game in Iowa to finish 8-3.
Sherrard Poteete received post season honors as conference Coach of the Year.
10. When the all District 14-4A baseball team was named in May, it had a decidedly Brownsboro flavor. The Co-Coach of the Year was Rick Connot. Co-MVPs were senior Lane Epperson and Jr. Jackson Epperson.
Pitcher of the Year was Bears’ sophomore hurler Cooper Schock. When it comes to fielding, an Athens Hornet was honored. Senior Grant Yudisty was defensive MVP.
The year 2022 was also a time to look back on the site of thousands of sports events covering a century, as Athens celebrated the 100th year of Bruce Field.
In June of 1922, the facility was dedicated, with a grandstand seating 1,000 for both football and baseball.
