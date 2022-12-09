Sports: Tigers' magical season ends against Brock

Tigers’ magical season ends against Brock in state semifinals
By Blaine Clamon
At the Ford Center in Frisco on Thursday night, the Malakoff Tigers and Brock Eagles met on the field in the 3A, Division I state semifinals, with a spot in the title game on the line. This was the second meeting in the state semis for these two programs, last clashing in 2018 when Malakoff won a thriller by the score of 23-21 to book a spot at AT&T Stadium. Malakoff carried a 12-game winning streak into the contest and averaged 45.2 points a game in the playoffs.
The Eagles led 14-3 at halftime and 21-3 after three quarters. The Tigers found the end zone in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 21-10, however, with under six minutes to go, the Eagles made a key interception and never looked back, defeating the Tigers by that final score to advance to the 3A, D1 championship.
Malakoff finishes their season at 13-2 as district champs and state semifinalists.
