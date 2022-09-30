Sports: Tigers ground Eagles

Fresh off of their 63-0 district-opening win over Kemp, the Malakoff Tigers rode a three-game winning streak as they traveled to Fairfield on Friday for their first road district game against the Eagles.
After the Tigers recorded a touchdown in the first quarter, they outscored the Eagles 26-3 in the second as they ran out to the commanding 33-3 lead at halftime. It was another complete game for Malakoff and they cruised to the 47-3 victory, improving to 2-0 in district and winning their fourth straight contest.
Malakoff (5-1; 2-0) returns home to welcome the Teague Lions on October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.