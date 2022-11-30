Last Friday, the Malakoff Tigers and Grandview Zebras were locked in tense regional semifinal games but tightened their grip after intermission to leave no doubt of who was the better team.
Malakoff rolled from a 14-7 lead over West at halftime to a 35-14 win, while the Zebras burst out of a 7-7 tie to a 29-7 victory over Pottsboro.
"West was a very tought opponent," Malakoff Coach Jamie Driskell said. "They definitely had the upper hand on us in the first quarter as far as physicality. I think our kids kind of outlasted them and were tougher than they were. It was a really good night."
Grandview slammed the door on Pottsboro after intermission, smothering their offense and keeping the ball away for long stretches.
Pottsboro, kicked off to start the second half and Grandview senior Kason English brought it back 57 yards into Cardinal territory. A 15-yard face mask penalty tacked on another 15 yards, setting the Zebras up at the Pottsboro 25. Two plays later, English took a handoff on a reverse and went 24 yards for a touchdown.
Grandview forced a Pottsboro three-and-out on the next possession setting up a 73-yard drive to give the Tigers a 22-7 cushion. English took a handoff on a reverse and went 24 yards for the touchdown.
The crusher for Grandview was a 91-yard, 21 play march that ate 9:50 off the clock and ended on a three-yard run to cap the scoring.
In the second half, the Grandview defense allowed just 50 total yards and four first downs on 16 plays. The Grandview defense also contributed three turnovers.
"Grandview is a really tough opponent," Driskell said. "Of course they all are this time of the year."
For a four-year stretch from 2017 to 2020, the Zebras went at least three rounds deep every season, including back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. After a disappointing year in 2021, Grandview is back in the regional finals this year, with a surge of momentum.
Grandview beat Malakoff, 21-17 in September. The Tigers haven't lost since. Grandview has slipped up twice before hitting high gear in the playoffs.
"I think we're a lot better than when we played them here," Driskell said. "They probably are too."
The Tigers and Zebras meet at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at Lumpkin Stadium in Waxahachie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.