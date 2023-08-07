Sports: They make you wonder

The remote control gets a workout this time of year as a I click through an assortment of odd sporting events and meaningless pre-season NFL games to see which one grabs my interest.
I didn’t watch the US Women’s Soccer Team bow out of the World Cup at an early stage. The US had won the last two, so packing up after the quarterfinals was a withering disappointment after all of the big build up.
The match with Sweden was decided by penalty kicks after they battled to a 0-0 draw in regulation. It was a dramatic conclusion to one of games the purists love, but the causal observer wonders “why all the fuss.”
I recall playing in a 0-0 football game in junior high. The thing I remember best was it was our first away game and my white road jersey had a different number from my home jersey. I wondered if the Mesquite School District was going broke and couldn’t afford all of the numbers.
We were undefeated that year and so deflated not to leave Richardson with a win. It was a quiet bus ride home.
One event I did watch over the weekend was the return of Simone Biles to competition. Remember how she lost her bearings at the Tokyo Olympics and withdrew from most of the events because of the “twisties,” a term gymnasts use for getting lost while flipping around several feet off the ground.
Some folks criticized Biles for pulling out while others praised her for putting her safety above her commitment to sports competition. Put me in the safety first crowd.
Biles return was a reminder that she was and is the best female gymnast the sport has ever seen. Her jumps were higher and her twists more dramatic than anyone on the bill, Saturday.
She was all smiles after the event, but when asked if she was definitely going to train for the Paris Olympics in 2024, she pumped the brakes a bit and said she was taking her comeback a step at a time.
It makes sense. After all, there was no question going into the games in Tokyo who was the most skilled gymnast in the world. It was the mental side that did Biles in.
Hopefully she’s overcome those issues and will continue to show us the jaw-dropping type of performance we saw in Chicago. Regardless, it was great to see her in such good form after more than a year away from the sport.
