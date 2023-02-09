Sports: The last game before the first Super Bowl

On a New Year’s afternoon in Dallas, the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers played the last game before there was a Super Bowl.
The National Football League Championship featured a team of veterans who’d been to the top of the hill before and come down as kings. The previous season they had shut down the Cleveland Browns, 23-12 to win their third of five titles they would claim under legendary coach Vince Lombardi.
Dallas was a swift and efficient team, assembled by their own future Hall-of-Fame coach, Tom Landry.
Only one player on the team, linebacker Chuck Howley, was over the age of 30.
Not many playing the game that day was too concerned about the task awaiting the winner, a date with the champion of the upstart American Football League at the L.A. Coliseum.
The Packers were favored by a touchdown when they traveled to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to decide the title.
That summer, my dad had taken me to the Cotton Bowl to see the Pokes and the Pack play in a pre-season game. It was my first trip to a game above the rank of high school and it was a thrill to see the silver-blue meet the green and gold.
No less than a dozen Packers on the field that day would end up in the Hall of Fame.
Dallas had Landry, Bob Lilly, Chuck Howley, Bob Hays and Mel Renfro who were due for induction.
The game began with 12-2 Green Bay looking like they might rout the 10-3-1 Cowboys, most of which had never been in a post-season game.
The pack, guided by cagey veteran quarterback Bart Starr, marched the ball downfield to pick up the first score. Then, when Renfro fumbled the subsequent kickoff, Jim Grabowski scooped it up and skipped 18 yards to give the Pack a quick 14-0 edge.
Dallas had to answer fast or risk getting run out of their own stadium. Don Meredith, who called his own plays in those days, engineered a 13-play scoring drive. The Pokes cashed in on a 3-yard run by Dan Reeves.
Dallas scored yet again, with Don Perkins zipping through the Packers for a 23-yard touchdown.
On the first series of the second quarter, Starr hit Carrol Dale for a 51-yard score. Dallas responded by a field goal and trailed 21-17 at the half.
With just over five minutes to play, Dallas was again down by 14, 34-20. Meredith, who could throw a pretty deep ball, connected with Frank Clark for 68 to draw the Pokes within seven,
After the TD, it was time for the Dallas defense to step up. They held the Pack to three and out and forced a short punt. Dallas took over at the Green Bay 47 and continued their late game success against the vaunted Packers.
Meredith again connected with Clark for 21, setting the Pokes up with a first down, inside the 30. After an interference penalty, Dallas had first and goal at the two. It appeared the miracle comeback was about to become a reality.
That’s when the wheels came off for Dallas. A five-yard penalty took Dallas back to the six. A couple of pass plays were muffed by receivers who could have made the grab, then on fourth down, Meredith attempted to roll out for a pass.
Linebacker Dave Robinson smothered Meredith, who did all he could to get rid of the ball. His fluttery pass went right to Tom Brown for a game-winning interception in the end zone.
The Pokes had fought valiantly and lost one of the greatest title games in the annals of the NFL.
I didn’t see it. The NFL black-out rule forced anyone within 75 miles of the game to listen on the radio.
With the win, the Pack earned the right to play the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs in what is now remembered as the first Super Bowl. The Pack slammed the door on the Chiefs, 35-10 in a game that proved anticlimactic after the thriller in Dallas.
“I don’t think that Kansas City compares with the top teams of the NFL,” Lombardi said.
Maybe not, but KC coach Hank Stram saw the blue print for winning the title, a goal they accomplished after the 69 season when the thumped the Minnesotta Vikings, 23-7.
As for the Cowboys, their breakthrough came in Super Bowl VI, a 24-3 dismantling of Miami.
