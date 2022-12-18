Sports: Texas High School Football state finals

Results of games, Dec, 15-17
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Championship
Duncanville 28, Galena Park North Shore 21
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Championship
DeSoto 42, Leander Vandegrift 17
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Championship
Aledo 52, College Station 14
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Championship
South Oak Cliff 34, Port Neches-Groves 24
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Championship
China Spring 24, Boerne 21
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Championship
Carthage 42, Wimberley 0
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Championship
Franklin 17, Brock 14
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Championship
Gunter 42, Poth 7
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Championship
Hawley 54, Refugio 28
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Championship
Albany 41, Mart 21
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Westbrook 69, Abbott 24
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Benjamin 68, Loraine 20
