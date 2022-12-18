Sports: Texas High School Football state finals

Carthage won its 9th state crown on Friday, as part of a weekend of Texas football finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Results of games, Dec, 15-17

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Championship

Duncanville 28, Galena Park North Shore 21

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Championship

DeSoto 42, Leander Vandegrift 17

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Championship

Aledo 52, College Station 14

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Championship

South Oak Cliff 34, Port Neches-Groves 24

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Championship

China Spring 24, Boerne 21

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Championship

Carthage 42, Wimberley 0

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Championship

Franklin 17, Brock 14

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Championship

Gunter 42, Poth 7

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Championship

Hawley 54, Refugio 28

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Championship

Albany 41, Mart 21

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook 69, Abbott 24

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Benjamin 68, Loraine 20

