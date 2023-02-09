Sports: Texas High School Basketball Poll

Texas High School Coaches Association Basketball Poll
Henderson County is represented in the new Texas coaches basketball poll with one boys team and two girls teams.
The LaPoyner Flyers continue to rate 2nd in Class 2A Boys, behind Lipan. Martins Mill is rated 6th.
In girls, Brownsboro made it into the Class 4A poll, slotted at 24th. District foes Van and Canton rated 18th and 25th respectively.
In Class 2A, LaPoynor has dropped due to recent losses and stands at No. 16. Martins Mill holds the sixth spot.
Class 2A Boys
1. Lipan (28-1)
2. LaPoynor (24-7)
3. Flatonia (27-3)
4. Farwell (22-4)
5. Reagan County (23-9)
6. Martins Mill (23-5)
7. New Home (22-7)
8. Douglass (26-3)
9. North Hopkins (22-6)
10. Big Sandy (23-6)
11. Timpson (16-3)
12. Clarendon (15-9)
13. Olton (22-4)
14. Floydada (28-5)
15. Stockdale (16-9)
16. Beckville (25-6)
17. Port Aransas (22-9)
18. Gruver (22-9)
19. New Deal (19-8)
20. Frankston (16-11)
21. Tolar (24-6)
22. Santa Maria (18-9)
23. Grapeland (22-8)
24. Skidmore Tynan (23-5)
25. Sam Rayburn (21-6)
Class 4A Girls
1. Glen Rose (33-1)
2. Boerne (29-1)
3. Waco La Vega (30-5)
4. Canyon (29-3)
5. Fredericksburg (30-3)
6. Levelland (29-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (26-5)
8. Sunnyvale (28-5)
9. Stephenville (29-3)
10. Beeville Jones (26-4)
11. Sanger (25-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (28-7)
13. Seminole (27-7)
14. Bishop (30-4)
15. Silsbee (27-3)
16. North Lamar (26-6)
17. Navasota (31-4)
18. Van (20-2)
19. Canyon Randall (22-7)
20. Godley (25-7)
21. Bay City (26-1)
22. Madisonville (29-4)
23. Gilmer (22-8)
24. Brownsboro (21-7)
25. Canton (26-6)
Class 2A Girls
1. Nocona (32-0)
2. New Home (26-4)
3. Lipan (27-3)
4. Tenaha (29-2)
5. Skidmore Tynan (33-2)
6. Martins Mill (25-6)
7. Panhandle (24-7)
8. Chireno (28-3)
9. Gruver (23-5)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (28-4)
11. Muenster (24-6)
12. Premont (24-6)
13. Farwell (26-5)
14. Falls City (28-6)
15. Shiner (26-3)
16. LaPoynor (26-6)
17. Sundown (22-8)
18. Merit Bland (24-4)
19. Timpson (26-8)
20. Goldthwaite (23-3)
21. Wellington (21-9)
22. Stamford (17-4)
23. Clarendon (26-6)
24. Windthorst (24-4)
25. Flatonia (24-4)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.