Sports: TCU ready for title flight

Some might call TCU’s rise to the NCAA Championship Game a Cinderella Story, but I think another well-known tale might be more appropriate.
That would be the story of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
Back in 1996, when the Big 12 was formed, little Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, was not invited to play in the new conference’s games. The big schools chuckled at the thought of TCU keeping up with the big collection of state schools like Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri.
The Frogs, like SMU, Rice and Houston were kicked out into the cold and told to find a level where they could compete. TCU had gone through a bit of a rough patch, recording 18 losing seasons in 19 years ending in 1991 and were not likely to scare anyone, no matter what conference they picked.
In 97, Frogs moved to the Western Athletic Conference where they went 1-11, losing every game until they beat Metroplex rival SMU on the final day of the season.
In 1998, TCU made a coaching change, bringing in Dennis Francione, who immediately started to win. He was 25-10 before leaving for greener pastures, namely the University of Alabama where he stayed for two years before Texas A&M called.
TCU promoted assistant Gary Patterson, who became their all-time leader in wins. He took them to a Rose Bowl victory after the 2010 season, then just missed the college football playoff in a 12-1 2014 season. They tied for the Big-12 title that year, but somehow dropped from 3rd to 6th in the final week of the season despite blowing out Iowa State. I’ve heard that explained many times but never successfully.
TVCC’s loss was to co-Big 12 champ Baylor in Waco. Ohio State’s loss was 35-21 at home to Virginia Tech.
As the years went by, the Big-12 was dominated by Oklahoma, who made it to the playoffs four times, but lost. The Sooners’ teams were nothing to snicker at, but lacked the defensive ability to make it past the semi-final round.
So this year, Rudolph/TCU comes along and shows they are ready for the long haul. The one-time outcast is lighting the way for the conference that didn’t want them back in the 90s. Hat’s off to Francione, Patterson for building the foundation, then Sonny Dykes for assembling the right elves to outscore Michigan in a wild semi-final game.
Of course there’s also a Bulldog in the story, but right now, I don’t know how that fits, but either way, this Frog team has already made history.
