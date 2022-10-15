Sports: Sulphur Springs outlasts Mabank in even match

The Mabank Panthers welcomed another new district foe into Mabank Memorial Stadium Friday night as the Sulphur Springs Wildcats brought their efficient offense and 5-1 record to town. The fans were treated to a contest where both teams scored on every possession in the first half and only Sulphur Springs notched a score in the second. These were two evenly-matched teams with the few Mabank missteps being what allowed the Wildcats to eek out a 28-17 victory.
The Wildcat offense averages just under 30 points per game (29.6) and their above-average defense allows just under 14. Junior QB Brady Driver is their leading passer AND rusher fully displaying that in the first half. The Wildcats took the opening kickoff scoring in under 3 minutes taking the early 7-0 lead. Driver scored on his third try inside the 5. Overall, Driver ran for 3 of the Wildcat 4 touchdowns throwing for the 4th in the third.
But if a 2:49 minute drive seems fast, the Panthers followed with 2:47 minute drive of their own knotting the score at 7. With two scores in under 6 minutes, many fans were looking around for a seat belt to strap in. Three minutes later, the Wildcats struck again making it 14-7. The Panthers countered :48 into the 2nd quarter when Panther QB Hagen Tijerina hit an uncovered Kendall Penland on a 19-yard seam route. Four scores in 12:48. On their third possession, the Wildcats increased their scoring efficiency taking the ball 61 yards for a score burning only 2:18. Punch. Counter-punch. Rinse and repeat. The pace brought to mind the immortal words of George Jones, “The race is on…”.
Though scoring quickly on every first half possession, the Panthers had zero interest in getting into a track meet. So, in a repeat of the strategy versus Anna, thePanthers bled most if not all of the play clock each snap to slow the game andlimit the Wildcat possessions. After the Wildcat score made it 21-14, the Panthers returned the kickoff to their own 26. From there,they mounted what would become the game’s pivotal drive. Needing all 8:30 remaining in the half, Mabank drove to the Wildcat 11 burning every last second of the game clock and settling for a 21-yard field goal to pull with in 4 as the horn sounded. They met the Wildcat touchdown with only a field goal. The half ended at 21-17 and with an uncertain hope.
Confidence was buoyed when Mabank covered the 2nd half kickoff onside attempt giving them their best starting field position of the game. But Wildcat defensive adjustments stopped Mabank at the Wildcat 33 on forth down. CJ Williams, the SR RB who is second in every offensive category for the Wildcats (passing, rushing, and receiving) came into the game for the first time tipping the Panthers somewhat off balance. In just under 4 minutes, after Williams got them to the 10, Driver completed a pass across the face of the safety in the end zone for the game’s final score. We don’t know why Williams did not play the first half. The energy and effectiveness with which he ran leaves the impression he was serving a first half suspension because he ran like he was making up for lost time. The Panther defense denied him a score, though giving up significant yardage to him in the second half. Wilson was the Wildcat offense on their first Q3 drive, but the Panther defense stripped him of the ball inside the Mabank 10 and the Wildcats would never get any closer.
In retrospect, these teams were very evenly matched. Both defenses played well, and both offenses did, too. The game wasn’t that prize fight where haymaker after haymaker was thrown. The defenses wouldn’t allow it. No, it felt more like a game of 1-on-1 in the gym between two of your better players where it is clear the game will be lost, not by one player dominating the other, but by the player that makes the first mistake. Tonight it was Mabank that slipped first being held to that field goaldx. Still down their starting Middle Linebacker, and their second leading rusher, the Panther defense still matched the Wildcat offense well. Would having them change the outcome? Who knows. The Panther rushing attack was still gritty and tough willing themselves up and down the field, but the passing game looked unsure and was off target. The penalties were up on both sides of the ball. Those missteps compared to the fewer missteps of the Wildcats highlights not only how the Panthers fell just short but also illustrate how they could have possibly won by avoiding them. In this tough district, any misstep can cause disaster.
