Sports: State power Kilgore coming Friday

The District 9-4A Division 1 title will probably be on the line when the district leaders Kilgore and Chapel Hill clash in the season finale on Nov. 4.
But both teams have a date with the Athens Hornets on the schedule before their collision at St. John’s Stadium in Kilgore. This week the Kilgore Bulldogs come to Bruce Field with a No. 9 ranking in the Texas Football Poll. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Bruce Field.
“They are an elite football team,” Athens Coach Zac Harrell said. “This year, in the years I’ve been playing them, I think is the best team they’ve had.”
The Bulldogs are fresh from mashing Henderson, 42-21, Friday. They’ve won six in a row since opening with losses to state powers Carthage and Gilmer.
Harrell is most impressed by the Kilgore defensive line.
“They have two really high-level defensive linemen who just patrol the line of scrimmage,” Harrell said. “They have great agility and are really good kids. That’s going to present a great challenge for us.”
The problem is intensified by the Hornets injuries in the offensive line, Harrell said.
For the Bulldogs, their bread and butter is riding running back Isaiah Ross, behind a stout offensive line. Quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt can also throw if they want to.
Kilgore beat the Hornets 42-13 last year. Harrell said his team was inside the 10-yard-line in the third quarter with a chance to cut the lead to less than a touchdown but couldn’t get it in the end zone.
Athens was off last week with the break coming at a time when the Hornet’s needed a little time to rest players who were banged up from the seven-week gauntlet since August 26.
“We give them off the Monday of the bye week and use that for the coaches planning for opponent coming of the bye week,” Harrell said.
The Thursday of bye week is a deviation from the routine with a team pizza party and talent show.
“That talent show is always an important part of what we do because it allows the kids to have fun together and laugh and get a break in the grind of football season.”
Harrell said some Hornets whose contributions may not show up in the statistics, have made big contributions in recent weeks.
Senior offensive lineman Ivan Pinedo has impressed with both his play and attitude. On the defense, Trey Manning has been solid and sophomore Dewayne Menifee has probably been the most consistent player in the secondary, Harrell said.
The Hornets enter the Kilgore game with a 2-5 season record and 0-3 in District.
