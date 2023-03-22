Sports: Softball roundup

The Athens Lady Hornets picked up a second straight district win on Tuesday, edging Brownsboro 3-2.

Athens scored all three runs in the first inning, then squelched a late Bearette threat when they plated a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Athens returns home next Tuesday to host Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m.

The Bearettes are 0-2 and play Chapel Hill at home, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

In Class 3A, Eustace had a tough time with one of the top teams in 18-3A, losing 17-2. Mildred and Malakoff have the best non-district records among 18-3A teams.

The LaPoynor Lady Flyers lost 19-2 to Martins Mill on Monday.’re off until, Tuesday when Neches visits.

(The Tuesday roundup contained an error, the Lady Hornets are actually 2-0 in district games and have five wins on the season).

Other Friday games include:

Malakoff at Rice 5:30 p.m.

Mabank at Kaufman 6:45 p.m.

Eustace at Kemp 6 p.m.

Cross Roads at Cayuga 6 p.m.

