Sports: Softball and baseball roundup

Softball and Baseball roundup
The high school baseball season is winding down and the softball playoffs are looming. Here’s a look at some of the latest matchups.
Baseball
LaPoynor played a non-district game, Friday, with Pollock Central. The Flyers stayed close until Central scored three in the top of the seventh to take a 5-1 win.
Van shut out Brownsboro, 9-0, behind four runs in he second and four more in the sixth. The Vandal’s left-hand pitcher Grady Baetz handcuffed the Bears throughout. Brownsboro is in a good playoff position, ranked third in the district 16-4A standings.
District leader Lindale stopped Athens on the Hornets home field, 9-3.
On Saturday, Wills Point nudged Mabank, 3-2. Two runs in the first gave the Tigers a lead they would never lose. They added their final run in the fourth, before the Panthers chipped away with single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Softball
Friday night action saw Troup defeat Brownsboro, 6-2, in a non-district tune up. The Bearettes will be in a best-of-three bi-district series with Pleasant Grove on Friday, Saturday and Monday (if necessary).
Blooming Grove took a high scoring affair against Eustace. BG, at home opened with a four spot in the bottom of the first, but Eustace struck for five in the second.
The 5-4 Eustace lead didn’t last long, as the Lady Lions answered with three more in their half of the second.
Eustace fought back and held a 9-7 lead until BG slapped home five runs in bottom of the fourth.
Eustace remains in fourth after the loss.
District 14-4A leader Canton took down Mabank 4-2 in a battle of the top two teams.
Canton plated three runs in the fourth to break open a scoreless tie.
