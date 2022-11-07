So, on Sunday night, after watching Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs from behind to a hard-fought victory over the Tennessee Titans, I tuned in the French Grand Prix figure skating event. Yea, I'm that weird.
Since I was half dozing through the end of the game, I woke up this morning with a lot of thoughts running together. The first was of a twenty yard scramble Mahomes made to keep the game tying drive alive late in the fourth quarter. This was not ballet. It was a man who can turn his inner generator up to 11 and do what is needed to get the win.
The second thought was how ugly the Titans uniforms are when on the field against the classic Kansas City Chiefs look. It took me back to when I was a kid and saw my first bobble-heads at the State Fair of Texas. They were dressed in the red and white of the Dallas Texans and the players were Curtis McLinton and Len Dawson, who later piloted the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title.
I loved the Texans and cried when they packed up and headed north to KC.
Then my foggy mind drifted to the sound of Johnny Wier and Tara Lupinski commenting on the marvelous skating of Loena Hendrix of Belgium. Her program seems to flow from one element to the other to create a beautiful tapestry rather than just a lot of pointless arm waving in between a series of quads.
Then I wondered how Tara and Johnny would sound calling Monday Night Football. I think I'd give them a shot.
In a way, it was odd watching the French skating event knowing we probably wouldn't see the Russians this season. It's kind of like the Empire Strikes Back without Darth Vadar.
My early prediction is the US is going to be hard pressed this cycle to compete with the Japanese skaters, unless their name is Nathan Chen.
Anyway, a French Skater, Adam Siaso Him Fa, delighted the home crowd by winning the men's title and to my untrained eye looked far and away the best in the field.
After Adam took the gold, the time change caught up with me and I dozed off again, so I'll have to finish watching the women after the Ravens and the Saints tonight. It's a crazy world.
