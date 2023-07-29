Trinity Valley Community College football coach Sherard Poteete told the coaches at Southwest Junior College Football Conference Media Day on Thursday that he doesn’t have many Cards returning from last year, but fortunately one is his starting quarterback, Darion Peace.
“Last season, he did not start our first game, but we found out real quick what he could do,” Poteete said.
Peace, from Malakoff proceeded to quarterback the team to an unbeaten conference regular season. He was on top of the conference in several passing categories last year. Peace connected on 189 of 330 passes for 2,464 yards and 20 scores. His completion total was fifth in the nation, while his pass efficiency rated 10th.
Peace will also have returning running back Quincy Thompson to hand the ball to again this season. Clarence Dalton, a 233 pounder from Galveston Ball also bears watching.
When it comes to receivers, TVCC is plugging in new talent. They’re also replacing the entire offensive line.
“We are trying to find the right five to fit together as a unit,” Poteete said.
Defensively, TVCC can build around linebacker Joseph Sniffen, who was in on 97 tackles last year. Redshirt sophomore .David Tuihalangingie is also back.
In all, there are 15 lettermen back and two starters on each side of the ball.
Despite the holes to fill, the Cards are the Media’s choice to win the conference, while the Coaches pick Kilgore.
Snow, who opened the 2022 season with a win over TVCC, will be the opening opponent for the Cards. They’ll tie up on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Malakoff. Tyler will visit for the conference opener on Sept. 16.
Poteete is back for his sixth year piloting the Card. He’s notched a 30-18 record at TVCC and is sixth on school the list for all-time wins.
