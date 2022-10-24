Sports: Second half woes sink stubborn Hornets

Athens has stood toe to toe with just about everybody in the first half of games this season but continue to lose steam at intermission.
Athens has been ahead or tied most weeks heading into halftime and were only a score behind the ninth ranked Kilgore Bulldogs, Friday at Bruce Field. The visitors held a 6-0 lead and had to turn back two late Athens drives to get it. The Bulldogs eventually pulled away in the second half, winning 27-7.
The teams were scoreless after the first quarter, then Kilgore cashed in on a long drive capped by a two-yard run by running back Isaiah Ross, with 8:56 remaining.
Athens mounted a couple of first half threats on Ty Arroyo passes to Jorien Ray and runs by Arroyo and Jamauri Manning. The first drive stalled when they failed to convert a fourth down from the Bulldog’s 11-yard-line. The second opportunity came on drive that ended in a missed field goal try.
After the second half kickoff, the Bulldogs opened a little daylight between them and their hosts when Ross broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run to go up 13-0.
Kilgore surprised Athens with an onside kick following the score and set up another touchdown. The Bulldogs converted a fourth down from the Athens five-yard line to set up a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback DaMaron Van Zandt.
Athens’ only touchdown of the night came on a pass to Jorien Ray, which at the time cut the Kilgore lead to 20-7.
Ray had a big night receiving, hauling in 8 Ty Arroyo passes for 89 yards. Arroyo completed 14 of 24 for 104 yards and stayed way from interceptions.
Zay Hull was again the leading Athens rusher. After his 244 yard night against Henderson, Hull gained 61 yards on 11 carries against the stingy Bulldog defense. Arroyo gained 49 yards on 9 totes.
Athens has lost six straight and travel to Chapel Hill Friday, Oct. 28.
