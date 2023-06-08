Scores of Henderson County athletes showed their skills from August 2022 through May 2023, during the recently ended school year.
In the fall, the Malakoff Tigers climbed to within one rung of the state 3A football final.
Tigers went unbeaten in 18-3A, then performed mightily in the state playoffs in 2022, with blowouts in the early rounds, followed by hard-fought wins over respected powers from West and Grandview in regionals.
Malakoff met Brock in Frisco in the state semifinal, losing 21-10. Brock was able to shut down the Malakoff offense without a score. Malakoff’s biggest play of the evening was a 93-yard punt return from Chauncey Hogg, which briefly breathed life in the Tigers’ hopes in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers finished 13-2 on the season and dominated all district selections. Coach Jamie Driskell continued his run of playoff teams, dating back to his arrival in 2009. Malakoff was 0-10 before the Driskell era began.
The 2022 state Cross Country meet in October, was a good one for some area runners. Eustace finished second in the 3A team events. Ryan Porte was their top finisher coming in 6th.
among the almost 150 starters. Jayden King came in at No. 24, while Landen Miranda and Jaden Stout were 48th and 49th respectively.
The Cross Roads girls were 11th among the Class AA teams. Junior Cassity Turner was second overall.
In August, Athens opened the football season with two straight wins. The Hornets struggled in District play but ended with a solid win over Palestine at Bruce Field.
Volleyball also began in August. Class 4A Brownsboro, pieced together a 23-11 year, placing them in third place in district. They won a playoff match against North Lamar before losing to Farmersville.
Class 3A Eustace occupied second place behind Scurry Rosser. They finished 24-10 after being upset by Whitney in Bi-District.
In Class A, Cross Roads went 25-16. before losing to a powerful Leon team in the playoffs.
The last team standing in the basketball season was the LaPoynor Flyers, who lost in an overtime state final to Lipan, 50-46. LaPoynor trailed by 13 at halftime. The Flyers won the regional tournament in Athens to earn the trip to San Antonio.
The Athens Hornets entered the basketball playoffs as a number two seed after losing a first-place playoff to Canton in Brownsboro. The Hornets fell to Liberty-Eylau, 52-51, in Hallsville in game decided in the last minute.
Coach Clifford Thompson’s team ended their season with a 21-12 record.
The Brownsboro Bearettes made the playoffs and earned individual honors on the 16-4A All District Team. Brownsboro Bearettes Khyra an Khayla Garrett were named offensive and defensive players of the year. TrBearette Tiykeah McKenzie was named Newcomer of the Year.
Track season featured strong showings by several area Athletes. Two local girls won state medals, Cross Roads runner Calista “Callie” Turner took third in the 1600 meter run. Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels won bronze in the 3A long jump.
At the regional level. Cassity Turner ranked second among qualifiers in the girls 3200 meter run, with a time of 11:58.02. Calista Turner qualified 5th, with a time of 12:06.98.
Malakoff’s Rylann Loper qualified in two events. She had a time of 14.9 in the 100 meter hurdles and 47.03 in the 300 meter hurdles to earn slots in each.
Malakoff was also be represented by D’Asia Fulton in the girls discus.
Other 18-3A competitors who qualified for Austin are David French of Eustace in the boys shot and Yasmine Rogers in the girls trips jump.
From Class A, Ro’Kwan Womack of Trinidad earned a slot in the boys high jump.
In May, Henderson County qualified several teams for softball and baseball playoffs.
In softball the Cross Roads Lady Cats faced the eventual state finalist Como-Pickton in the area round and lost two low scoring games, 1-0 and 4-1. The Lady Eagles’ Mattison Buster pitched both wins’
Class 4A Sulphur Springs took two from Mabank in the area round. Mabank had beaten Caddo Mills in the bi-district game.
Malakoff ended an excellent, 24-6 year with a loss to Lexington in the area round. Malakoff defeated Whitney in Bi-District.
In baseball, Brownsboro made it to the regionals after stopping North Lamar and Farmersville in the playoffs. The Bears lost to Liberty-Eylau in two nerve-wracking games, 3-2 and 5-4. to end their best playoff run in many years.
Class 3A Eustace entered the playoffs as a fourth seed but lost to a tough Grandview Zebras team. another 7-1 win.
Malakoff went 18-9 and went undefeated in District 18-3A, before they bowed out of the playoffs with a 10-9 loss to Whitney.
Class 2A LaPoynor, 12-9, was a fourth seed. In the playoffs, they lost in two games to Harleton, 6-0 and 3-2. In Game 2, the Flyers led 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth, when Harleton scored all three of its runs.
