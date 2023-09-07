Sports: Rusk provides Homecoming test for Hornets

Last season Athens took a 2-0 record to Rusk and were well on their way to another win when the Eagles rallied before the home crowd.
The Hornets would like to return the favor for the unbeaten Eagles as they visit Friday.
Athens manufactured a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, only to lose 45-42 behind an offense led by the passing of Aiden McCown.
This year McCown and most of the Eagles that mounted that comeback are gone, but they’ve had no problem scoring in their first two games.
Rusk has a new face at QB this year, but that hasn’t slowed their scoring. They defeated Fairfield 32-22 on opening night and blitzed Crockett 52-9 last week. The Eagles scored at least 10 points in every period in cruising to the win.
Quarterback Brady Barrier threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the Fairfield win. Returning receiver Cody Smallwood caught five for 114 yards while Mason Towbridge grabbed five for 63.
Athens picked off two passes in the win over Life Waxahachie and will have to be alert when he Eagles go to the air this week.
In their win over Life, Athens rolled up 555 total offensive yards, gaining 211 in the first quarter alone. The Hornets had 298 yards rushing by halftime.
The running attack was led by the one-two punch of Jamauri Manning, with 223 yards and quarterback David Richardson, with 159.
The Hornets passing game consisted of mostly short throws, gaining 137 yards on 13-26 completions. Jorien Ray caught six for 50 yards.
Linebacker Jaxson Stiles led tacklers with seven solos and four assists. He had two tackles for loss and a key sack that helped stop a Mustang drive.
Manning’s big night earned him MVP honors for the week, Richardson was the Offensive Player of the Week, Jaxson Stiles was named Defensive Player of the Week and Nico Castaneda, who drilled seven extra points was Special Teams Player of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.