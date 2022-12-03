Sports: Regional champ Tigers beat Zebras

On the first Friday night of December in Waxahachie, the Malakoff Tigers and Grandview Tigers collided in the postseason once again, this time in the 3A, Division I, Region 2 final with a trip to the state semifinals against Brock on the line.
The Zebras and Tigers came off convincing victories against Pottsboro and West to set up their first playoff matchup since 2020 and their second meeting this season.
On the Tigers’ opening drive, Chauncey Hogg’s big catch from Mike Jones set them up at Grandview’s 11. However, Juan Gonzalez would settle for a field goal and they led 3-0.
The Zebras punted on their first drive. With Malakoff facing 4th-and-2 at the Zebra 37, the conversion attempt failed with over two minutes in the first quarter.
Zack Studley recorded a sack on Kason English and the Zebras would punt a second time.
The first quarter ended when Jones was sacked inside the Tiger five and they would punt to start the second quarter.
English connected with Brandon Click for 28 yards to Malakoff’s 13, but Grandview would settle for a field goal by Isiah Sanchez and tied it at 3-3 with 8:36 until halftime.
The Tigers’ ensuing possession started inside their own five, but thanks to runs by Damien Jackson and Jason Tennyson, they reached Grandview’s 47-yard line. After a 35-yard run from Jackson, Tennyson would eventually punch in a three-yard TD run and the Tigers led 9-3 with 3:19 after a blocked extra point.
Hogg picked up an interception from the Zebras afterwards, but Malakoff punted with under a minute to play. Grandview would then take the 10-9 lead into halftime after English caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Ryder Hayes.
Malakoff possessed the ball going into the fourth quarter.
To start the fourth, Corey Phillips dashed to the Grandview 20 and then Jackson punched in a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the 15-10 lead after a missed two-point attempt.
With 7:40 left in the game, Tennyson got a one-yard touchdown run and Malakoff led 22-10.
It was 4th-and-2 for the Tigers at Grandview’s 46-yard line and Grandview had no timeouts at 2:54. A 12-men-on-the-field penalty and a 41-yard touchdown run by Tennyson iced the game as the Tigers defeated Grandview by the final score of 29-17 to avenge their week two loss and book their first trip to state since 2018 and their third state appearance overall.
Malakoff (13-1) will take on Brock next week at the Ford Center in Frisco with a spot in the 3A, Division I state championship up for grabs.
