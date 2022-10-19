Sports: Ranking service rates Hornets opponents high

Week 9 of the Harris Ratings shows two sets of Bulldogs on the Athens Hornets schedule for the next two weeks ranked in the Top 10 among Texas 4A Division 1 schools.
This Friday, 9th ranked Kilgore rolls into Bruce Field, while on Oct. 30, the Hornets visit Chapel Hill, slotted at No. 10. After that, Athens faces No. 45 Palestine in the season finale. Harris favors Kilgore by 31 against the Hornets.
Meanwhile, Mabank, after battling 5th ranked Anna and 28th ranked Sulphur Springs, has another highly regarded team on the slate this week. The Panthers, 48th among the 99 teams in the class, visit No. 14 Kaufman on Friday. Harris sees Kaufman as a 20 point choice.
The strength of schedule for the Panthers eases up a bit for the final two games of the season. The Panthers will meet No. 64 Nevada Community on Oct. 30 and No. 60 Paris to close the season. A win in each of those could get Mabank into one of the four playoff slots from District 8-4A Division 1.
The Brownsboro Bears are looking for their first win in District 8-4A Division 2. That could come this week against the Canton Eagles. The visiting Eagles are ranked 64th while the Bears are slated at No. 43. Brownsboro is favored by 9.
Malakoff is the 7th rated team in Class 3A Division 1. They’re off this week. Meanwhile Fairfield is favored by 38 over Kemp and Mexia is a 20 point choice against Eustace.
