Q&A with Athens Coach Zac Harrell
Q: The Hornets lost 29-28 on opening night in Brownsboro. What were your impressions of the Hornets in their first game?
A: It was a tough loss. It was a game we were capable of winning and probably should have won. We need to look at the opportunities missed and mistakes we made. Brownsboro deserved to win because of the way they were able to drive and score there at the end.
Q: Your team came from behind twice in the game. How were you able to overtake the Bears before their final score?
A: Offensively, we played poorly from the second quarter to the fourth. We missed two open passes and fumbled going in. Quarterback Davis Richardson broke a couple of runs that sparked us. One was a quarterback draw where he got away and ran to the two-yard-line.
This team had had 40 players of which 29 played their first varsity game. I’m extremely proud of the young guys. They played really hard. I think they’re going to get better as the season progresses.”
Q: Life Waxahachie won their opener, 69-0, over a team that couldn’t match up with them. They have a talented, senior runner, Kordell Berry, that you saw last year. How do you see him and the Mustangs this year?
He’s really good. He gained over 1,000 yards as a junior last year. They have a new head coach and he has them playing hard. He’s got them believing. We’re going to have to play well. But the kids have really responded well after last week.
Q: How do you feel about being back at Bruce Field for the first time this season? We’re excited to be at home. We have great facilities, community and crowd support. We’re looking forward to Friday night.
