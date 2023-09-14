Sports: Q and A with Athens Coach Zac Harrell

Q: The Rusk game seem to be one of the most exciting at Bruce Field over the past few years. What are your thoughts on the win?
A: We thought going in it was going to be a good football game. They have a good team and we feel like we have a good team. We challenged our kids that if we played well we’d have a chance to win. We felt like in the second half we played really hard. Our effort was outstanding on both sides of the ball and on special teams. I was really proud of our kids. I feel like it was a win we can build on.
Q: In the second half you turned it over when it looked like you were going to score. That could be a real momentum turner. It looked like your team responded well.
A: Our quarterback fumbled, but on the very next drive, he hit a deep pass and put it right on the money. We tell them, don’t let one bad play influence the next one. It was a great job bouncing back from that negative play.
Q: It was a big crowd and seemed like a lively one too.
A: It was and we cold definitely feel it. It’s good to look up in those stands and see them almost completely full. We hope the good game will keep them coming out, because we’re definitely going to need them in district. After this week, we open district at home against Jacksonville, which is a massive game. We need them to pack the stands for that one.
Q: Kaufman is 0-3, but it looks like they can really move the ball.
A: They’re probably the best 0-3 team in the state of Texas. I know our kids respect them. We’re going to have to play our best to have a chance to win.
Their quarterback is the coach’s son. He’s real smart and does a good job in running their offense. They have two really good receivers on the outside that really make good plays. They’re big, tall, long and really good athletes. Defensively, they’re physical and play a lot of different fronts. They try to confuse your blocking schemes, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us, first, identifying what they’re in and based on that, being able to execute what we’re trying to do on our particular scheme.
Q: So this should provide a good tune up for start of district play.
A: We scheduled them on purpose because they’re similar to a lot of the teams we’re going to play in our district. It trying to get us ready to play, big, physical.
